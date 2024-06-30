back to top
Mann Ki Baat | PM Hails Snow Peas Export To London From Jammu And Kashmir

, Jun 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said  Jammu and has achieved a big milestone with local edible snow peas being exported to London.
Speaking at his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat' radio programme, Modi said  Jammu and Kashmir achieved a big milestone when the first consignment of snow peas was sent to London from south Kashmir's Pulwama district last month.
“What Jammu and Kashmir achieved last month is an example for the people across the country”, the PM said during the programme.

The Prime Minister's comments on the topic were posted by J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on X (formerly Twitter) with a photograph of the edible species.
The snow pea is an edible pod pea with flat pods and thin pod walls. It is eaten whole, with both the seeds and the pod, while it is unripe.
“Snow and sugar snap peas are an excellent source of vitamin C, providing 100 percent of your daily needs in just 3.5 ounces (100 grams). Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant associated with impressive benefits, such as reduced heart disease risk and improved blood pressure control and immunity”, experts said.
Meanwhile, “This month the whole celebrated the 10th Yoga Day with great enthusiasm and zeal. I too participated in the yoga program organised in Srinagar,  Jammu and Kashmir. In Kashmir, along with the youth, sisters and daughters also participated enthusiastically in Yoga Day. As the celebration of Yoga Day is progressing, new records are being made”, PM Modi said.

