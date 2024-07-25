back to top
    Man On Bail Attacks RPF Cop With Sword At Jammu Station To...
    Jammu Kashmir

    Man On Bail Attacks RPF Cop With Sword At Jammu Station To Snatch Weapon

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , July 25: A sword-wielding man, who is out on bail in a criminal case, attacked a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable at the  Jammu railway station on Thursday in a bid to snatch his weapon, officials said.

    Constable Mohan Lal got injured in the attack but managed to prevent the assailant from snatching his rifle, they said.
    The incident occurred Wednesday evening when the attacker, identified as Kathua-resident Devendra Singh who currently resides in Jammu's Nanak Nagar, alighted from the Jhelum Express and launched the assault.
    “Singh also attempted to snatch the constable's service rifle before attempting to flee the scene,” a police official said.
    However, Railway police personnel rushed to the spot and swiftly apprehended him.
    Singh has a criminal history and among others faces a murder case in Kathua. He was out on bail for reasons.
    The video of the incident has gone viral of social media.
    Authorities have registered a case against Singh at the railway police station.
    The officials said it is being investigated what was the motive behind him trying to snatch the weapon.

    CS for ensuring quality water, power supply to consumers
    Legislative Power To Tax Mineral Rights Vests With States, Royalty Paid Not Tax SC
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

