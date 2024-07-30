Man Mauled To Death By Wild Bear in JK’s Kishtwar

JAMMU, July 30: A 27-year-old man was killed in an attack by a black bear in a forest in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

Mohd Cheriya, a resident of Saroor, was attacked by the beast at Halander around 8 am when he was grazing his cattle in the forest area, the officials said.

They said the bear escaped deep into the forest after being chased by some people who rushed to the spot on hearing the cries of the victim.

Cheriya died before being taken to hospital, the officials said.