Man Mauled To Death By Wild Bear in JK’s Kishtwar

    JammuMan Mauled To Death By Wild Bear in JK’s Kishtwar
    JammuJammu KashmirLatest News

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , July 30: A 27-year-old man was killed in an attack by a black bear in a forest in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and on Tuesday, officials said.
    Mohd Cheriya, a resident of Saroor, was attacked by the beast at Halander around 8 am when he was grazing his cattle in the forest area, the officials said.
    They said the bear escaped deep into the forest after being chased by some people who rushed to the spot on hearing the cries of the victim.
    Cheriya died before being taken to hospital, the officials said.

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

