Srinagar, Oct 29: A man was killed after he was hit by a running train in Central Kashmir's Budgam district on Tuesday, officials said.
They said a man was killed on the spot after being hit by a running train at Watalpora track around 9 am in the morning.
The deceased has been identified as 20-year-old Murafat Ahmad Najar, a resident of Russu Badgam.
Police rushed to the spot and have taken the body for medico-legal formalities.
A case has also been registered in this regard, and an investigation has been taken up.
Man killed after hit by train in J&K’s Budgam
Srinagar, Oct 29: A man was killed after he was hit by a running train in Central Kashmir's Budgam district on Tuesday, officials said.