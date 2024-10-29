Man arrested from Noida for threatening Salman Khan by posing as gangster Bishnoi’s brother

Agencies

NOIDA: A man was arrested here by Noida and Mumbai police in a joint operation for allegedly threatening actor Salman Khan and demanding Rs 10 crore extortion money by posing as gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother, police said on Tuesday.

They said the accused, Taib Ansari, told the police that he made the threatening call on a phone number picked from the internet — which was a ‘helpline’ number issued by Mumbai Police.

Ansari, who hails from Bareilly district in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested on Monday night from an under-construction house in Sector 92 where he was working as a carpenter, Jitendra Kumar Singh, inspector in-charge of Sector 39 police station, said.