    Man accused of sacrilege slapped with PSA in Kishtwar

    , Jul 29: A man involved in a “sacrilegious act” was arrested under the stringent Public Safety Act in Kishtwar district, police said on Monday.

    Senior Superintendent of Police Abdul Qayoom said Sher Mohammad was booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA) on the orders of the district magistrate and lodged in Kot Bhalwal jail, Jammu.

    The officer issued a stern warning to individuals involved in sacrilegious acts and bovine smugglers, emphasising that anyone found involved in such acts would face the “full force of the law”.

    The police reaffirm their commitment to maintain communal harmony and ensure the safety and security of all residents, he said.

    “Acts that threaten the peace and public order will not be tolerated and strict action will be taken against those found guilty of such offences,” he added.

    Qayoom also appealed to all residents to remain calm and cooperate with the police.

    “Any information or suspicious activity should be reported to the nearest police station to aid in upholding law and order,” he said.

     

