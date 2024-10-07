Maldives Prez Muizzu accorded ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan

New Delhi, Oct 7: Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu was accorded a ceremonial welcome and given a guard of honour in the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday.

The Maldivian president, who is accompanied by First Lady Sajidha Mohamed and a Maldivian delegation, arrived in India on Sunday evening.

President Droupadi Murmu welcomed the visiting dignitaries at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present on the occasion.

Muizzu later paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at his memorial at Rajghat here by laying a wreath.

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh accompanied him to Rajghat.

The Ministry of External Affairs said on Sunday that the “visit will provide further boost to this long-standing India-Maldives comprehensive bilateral partnership”.

Though the Maldivian president attended PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony in June, it is his first bilateral visit to India.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on President Muizzu on Sunday and expressed confidence that Muizzu's talks with Prime Minister Modi will lend a “new impetus” to “our friendly ties”.

During his visit, Muizzu will hold discussions with Modi on bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest, the MEA said.

The meeting will take place at Hyderabad House later in the day. (Agencies)