Maldives Govt suspends 3 Ministers over derogatory remarks against PM Modi

MALDIVES, Jan 7: Maldives government on Sunday suspended ministers over derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi relating to his Lakshadweep visit. Reportedly, Mariyam Shiuna, Malsha Shareef, and Mahzoom Majid were suspended over their ‘insulting' remarks.

In an official statement, Maldives government spokesperson Ibrahim Khaleel said, “All government officials responsible for the comments have been suspended from their posts, effective immediately.”

Shiuna serves as the deputy minister at the Maldives Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Information and Art.

Seeking action against the ministers, former foreign minister of Maldives Abdullah Shahid said that the public figures must maintain decorum.

“Derogatory remarks made by 2 Deputy Ministers of the current Maldives Government, and a member of a political party in the ruling coalition, towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India in social media is reprehensible and odious. I call on the Government to reprimand these officials. Public figures must maintain decorum,” Shahid had tweeted.

He also added that India is a time-tested friend and an unwavering ally. “They have historically been the first to respond in our time of need. Our close relationship has been bound by mutual respect, history, culture and strong people-to-people relations..,” he said.

The Maldivian government had issued a statement distancing itself from the “derogatory remarks” made against PM Modi on social media. According to the government, the opinions are “personal and do not represent the views of the Government.”

Modi visited Lakshadweep on January 2 and inaugurated, laid foundation stone for development works worth over Rs 1,150 crore. During his stay in Lakshadweep, he urged people to visit the serene island and boost tourism.

A massive row had erupted after Shiuna made insulting remarks against Modi, calling him a ‘clown' and ‘puppet' over his recent Lakshadweep visit. Though the minister deleted his post on X, it paved way for huge backlash against Maldives. Ex-president Mohammad Nasheed condemned Shiuna's remark by calling it ‘appalling'.