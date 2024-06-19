‘Make Your Way’ with Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

Jammu Tawi: The All-New Toyota URBAN CRUISER TAISOR is Toyota Kirloskar Motor's latest addition to its robust SUV lineup in India. This dynamic SUV seamlessly blends style, advanced features, and power-packed performance, making it a perfect choice for Indian customers seeking both prestige and practicality. With its modern styling and cutting-edge technologies, the URBAN CRUISER TAISOR reinforces Toyota's commanding presence in the SUV category.

The vehicle's powertrain options include a 1.0L Turbo engine, a 1.2L Petrol engine, and an E-CNG variant, each designed to deliver a remarkable driving experience. The 1.0L Turbo engine is available with both 5-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmissions, offering versatility for those who prioritize power and performance. The 1.2L Petrol engine comes with a 5-speed manual transmission and Intelligent Gear Shift (IGS), while the 1.2L E-CNG option ensures exceptional fuel efficiency.

The All-New URBAN CRUISER TAISOR delivers maximum power of 100.06 PS @ 5500 rpm in the 1.0L Turbo option, offering a power packed driving experience with segment best fuel efficiency of 21.5* km/l for Manual and 20.0* km/l for Automatic. The 1.2L Petrol Engine offers maximum power of 89.73 PS @6000rpm with a fuel efficiency of 21.7* Manual and 22.8*(AMT) km/l. The All-New URBAN CRUISER TAISOR is also available in the E-CNG option offering fuel efficiency of 28.5* km/kg.