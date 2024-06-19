back to top
Search
Jammu‘Make Your Way’ with Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
JammuJammu Kashmir

‘Make Your Way’ with Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

By: Northlines

Date:

Tawi: The All-New Toyota URBAN CRUISER TAISOR is Toyota Kirloskar Motor's latest addition to its robust SUV lineup in . This dynamic SUV seamlessly blends style, advanced features, and power-packed performance, making it a perfect choice for Indian customers seeking both prestige and practicality. With its modern styling and cutting-edge technologies, the URBAN CRUISER TAISOR reinforces Toyota's commanding presence in the SUV category.

The vehicle's powertrain options include a 1.0L Turbo engine, a 1.2L Petrol engine, and an E-CNG variant, each designed to deliver a remarkable driving experience. The 1.0L Turbo engine is available with both 5-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmissions, offering versatility for those who prioritize power and performance. The 1.2L Petrol engine comes with a 5-speed manual transmission and Intelligent Gear Shift (IGS), while the 1.2L E-CNG option ensures exceptional fuel efficiency.

The All-New URBAN CRUISER TAISOR delivers maximum power of 100.06 PS @ 5500 rpm in the 1.0L Turbo option, offering a power packed driving experience with segment best fuel efficiency of 21.5* km/l for Manual and 20.0* km/l for Automatic. The 1.2L Petrol Engine offers maximum power of 89.73 PS @6000rpm with a fuel efficiency of 21.7* Manual and 22.8*(AMT) km/l. The All-New URBAN CRUISER TAISOR is also available in the E-CNG option offering fuel efficiency of 28.5* km/kg.

Previous article
Dvara KGFS secures $7 million in debt financing from Enabling Qapital
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Dvara KGFS secures $7 million in debt financing from Enabling Qapital

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi: DvaraKshetriya Gramin Financials Pvt Ltd (Dvara KGFS), a...

World’s first successful CSP implantation performed at Medica, Kolkata on a patient with dextroposed (right sided) heart

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi: Medica Group of Hospitals, the largest private healthcare...

Baccarose introduces new collection of Sisley Perfumes – Les Eaux Reeves

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi: Baccarose, a renowned name in the beauty and...

Yoga on the Dal Lake: PM Modi headlines peaceful event in Srinagar!

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, June 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Dvara KGFS secures $7 million in debt financing from Enabling Qapital

World’s first successful CSP implantation performed at Medica, Kolkata on a...

Baccarose introduces new collection of Sisley Perfumes – Les Eaux Reeves