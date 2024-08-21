Make Parking Slots Accessible

Jammu and Kashmir Government's latest initiative to form a committee tasked with identifying suitable parking locations in Jammu and Srinagar cities was the need of the time to overcome long-standing issues including urban congestion and inadequate parking facilities. While the move is commendable, the success of such efforts lies not merely in identifying spaces but in ensuring that these parking spots are conveniently located and designed to meet the demands of modern urban life.

The unfortunate reality is that ill-planned parking locations remain grossly underutilized, as seen in the case of Jammu's General Bus Stand parking facility which could be taken as one of the most striking examples of poor planning. Constructed to accommodate a large number of vehicles, this facility was expected to alleviate some of the city's chronic parking woes but the bus stand's location, far off from the city center and commercial zones, has rendered it largely ineffective.

Motorists prefer to park on crowded streets or in unauthorized spots closer to their destinations, simply because it is more convenient. This failure is a stark reminder that merely building parking slots is not enough; rather strategic location forms the basis for the success of such parking slots.

It is needful that the aforesaid Committee should focus on identifying parking locations that are conveniently placed ensuring ease of access to high-traffic commercial and residential areas. Underground parking solutions should also be seriously considered like in the case of famous underground parking places near Delhi's Palika Bazaar in Connaught Place and the other in the Chandni Chowk area of old Delhi, which are being utilized optimally with maximum space covered with the parked vehicles.

The committee formed by the J&K Government should also take a cue from the designers of the aforesaid parking lots in Delhi and other cities as well like the one near Golden Temple in Amritsar. It is necessary to leverage modern design and construction technologies to construct parking facilities capable of not only solving the issue of space but should also integrate seamlessly with the existing urban infrastructure.

If the parking facilities are placed in the wrong locations the problem will persist, and resources will be wasted therefore, the aforesaid committee's recommendations should be guided by urban planning principles that prioritize convenience for the public and enhance traffic flow or else the creation of parking spaces will remain a superficial fix rather than a long-term solution to the cities' parking crises.