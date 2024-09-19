Make frequent inspections to ensure protection of consumer interests: CS Dulloo

JAMMU, SEPTEMBER 18: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today chaired the first meeting of the UT level Committee for Standardization & Quality Control of the local chapter of Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) tasked to maintain the highest standards for goods and services that are critical for establishing a robust “Quality Ecosystem” throughout the country.

The Dy Director General, BIS (North); Commissioner Secretary, Industries & Commerce; Commissioner Secretary, FCS&CA; Deputy Commissioner, Food Safety Organization; GM, NHPC; Representatives from R&B, SIDCO, SICOP, Kashmir/Jammu Chamber of Commerce & Industries, Consumer Protection (an NGO) and other concerned officers attended the meeting.

While speaking in this meeting, the Chief Secretary impressed upon the concerned organisation to make frequent inspections of all business establishments dealing with such products and services coming under the ambit of the law of Standardization.

He stressed upon the Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Department (FCS&CA) to work for establishment of district level cells as is the nation-wide practice to protect the consumer rights.

Dulloo also urged them to generate awareness among the masses about the same so that they too are familiar with the national standards recommended by this organisation regarding the goods and services availed by the people.

Dulloo further emphasized upon the importance of ensuring adherence to national standards to boost economic growth, improve public services, and protect consumers here across J&K.

During the meeting, discussions focused on strengthening the implementation of standards across various sectors in Jammu and Kashmir to promote safety, quality, and consumer protection. The committee reviewed ongoing initiatives and identified new opportunities for the integration of Indian Standards in government policies, infrastructure, and industries within the Union Territory.

Deputy Director General (North), BIS, Sneh Lata presented an overview of BIS activities and key agenda points.

She provided key insights into BIS's role in supporting the state's efforts and reiterated BIS's commitment to facilitating capacity-building initiatives, especially in sectors critical to the UT's consumer rights protection.

The State Level Committee for Standardization plays a pivotal role in promoting and implementing standardization across the UT by coordinating with various stakeholders, ensuring the holistic growth of industries and sectors besides ensuring quality control of critical goods & services across the country.