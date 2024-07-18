back to top
Search
    EditorialMake a Universal Plan
    Editorial

    Make a Universal Plan

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    It is really a matter of great concern that every year during the fruit season, the Government in J&K starts pondering over giving priority to the trucks laden with the perishable items raising the adrenaline levels of those stakeholders who had toiled the whole year for the high yield of the fruit crop.

    As transporting fruits out of the Valley is a regular feature, it is needful that the government should come out with a universal remedy to ensure fast travel of the fruit laden trucks by removing all kinds of bottlenecks, which hamper the free flow of traffic during these months of the year. Going for a traffic plan afresh  every year shows complacency of the authorities and often leads to delay in the transportation of fruits to various destinations across the country giving a tough time to the concerned stakeholders, whose livelihood depends on this annual mechanism of ensuring ferrying of fruits to various fruit markets of the country in record time as the product is perishable and could decay in case of inordinate delay.

    It is good that the Chief Secretary has stressed on making a comprehensive plan for smooth movement of the aforesaid vehicles loaded with fruits to further reduce the travel time for perishable items but what is necessary in this case is a universal plan devoid of drawbacks and dearth, which automatically should come into play as and when the fruit season starts because every time making such plans afresh is not at all advisable because it takes time leading to losses to the growers of fruits and also the traders who want the travel time between cutting of fruits and reaching the markets to be reduced to an optimal level.

    It is good that this time, the Chief Secretary has asked for marking the fruit-laden trucks with specially designed stickers for identification and giving unhindered access to reach the Mandis outside so that the growers don't suffer any losses but what is the need of the time is that all such measures should be made a regular feature to ensure smooth passage of fruit laden trucks every season.

     

     

     

    Previous article
    Make your ‘Har Pal Fashionable’ with Amazon Fashion
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Wrong Notion

    Northlines Northlines -
    There is no doubt in the fact that soaring...

    Practice what you preach!

    Northlines Northlines -
    It is good to hear the Chief Secretary of...

    Revisit Anti-Terrorism Strategy

    Northlines Northlines -
    It is quite intriguing that Jammu region which remained...

    Ensure Cancer Treatment Facilities in J&K!

    Northlines Northlines -
    The transformation in healthcare facilities in Jammu and Kashmir...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Make your ‘Har Pal Fashionable’ with Amazon Fashion

    Heart Disease kill 4.77 million Indians every Year: Dr Rakesh

    Comprehensive approach sought towards medical tourism sector