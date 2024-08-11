back to top
Search
    Jammu KashmirMajor Operation Launches: IGP VK Birdi Updates on Anantnag Encounter!
    Jammu KashmirKashmirLatest News

    Major Operation Launches: IGP VK Birdi Updates on Anantnag Encounter!

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    ANANTNAG, Aug 11: Inspector General (IG) of VK Birdi said on Sunday that the operation that began a day ago is underway in the upper reaches of Gagar-Mandu area of Kokernag in and Kashmir's Anantnag district.

     

    “Security forces had information regarding the movement of terrorists in the upper reaches. A search operation was being conducted in the Gagar-Mandu area. Security forces spotted the movement of terrorists and there was an exchange of fire between the security forces and terrorists…Operation is underway…,” IG Birdi told reporters.
    He further said during the operation, two soldiers lost their lives while another soldier was admitted to hospital after receiving injuries and is stable.
    “Two Indian army soldiers lost their lives in the encounter and a soldier who was admitted to the hospital is currently stable,” he said.
    IG Birdi said that a civilian succumbed to his injuries in the exchange of fire while another civilian was undergoing treatment at the hospital.
    “It is a matter of investigation that some more people got injured in the exchange of fire and a local succumbed to the injuries. The other civilian who was admitted to the hospital is currently stable…,” IG Birdi added.
    “It can be speculated that it was a group of 3-4 terrorists…”, IG Birdi said.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    After Adani, Hindenburg Targets SEBI Chief, She Calls Allegations Baseless, Character Assassination
    Next article
    PM Modi releases climate-resilient seed varieties to increase productivity
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Pak pushing highly trained foreign terrorists into J-K to destabilize security situation: LG

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Aug 10: Pakistan has been pushing highly foreign...

    Hope EC Soon Declares Dates For J&K Assembly Polls In Line With SC’s Directions: LG Manoj Sinha

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Aug 11: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday...

    Rajnath Singh Pays Tribute To Two Soldiers Martyred In J&K Gunfight

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Aug 11: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday...

    Brief gunfight in J-K’s Kishtwar, search ops underway; officials say Machail Yatra not affected

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Aug 11: An encounter took place between security...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pak pushing highly trained foreign terrorists into J-K to destabilize security...

    J&K Government Committed to Empowering Farmers as Entrepreneurs, Says LG Sinha

    Hope EC Soon Declares Dates For J&K Assembly Polls In Line...

    Rajnath Singh Pays Tribute To Two Soldiers Martyred In J&K Gunfight