Maharashtra cyber cell summons actor Tamannaah Bhatia in illegal IPL streaming case

Mumbai, Apr 25: The Maharashtra cyber cell has summoned ‘Baahubali' actress Tamannaah Bhatia in connection with the alleged promotion of the viewing of matches on a subsidiary app of the Mahadev online gaming and betting application, officials said on Thursday.

The actor has been asked to appear before the Maharashtra cyber personnel on April 29, a senior police official said.

Bhatia has been summoned by the Maharashtra cyber cell for allegedly promoting the viewing of the IPL matches on the Fairplay betting app, he said.

Some of the IPL matches were also streamed illegally on the app in 2023, officials said citing a complaint in this connection.

The actor has been called to record her statement as a witness in the case, an official said.

The Maharashtra cyber cell has already recorded the statements of singer Badshah and the managers of actors Sanjay Dutt and Jacqueline Fernandez in the case, he said.

The Mahadev app is under the scanner of various investigation agencies over alleged illegal transactions and betting.

