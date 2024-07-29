back to top
Search
    InternationalMaduro retains Venezuelan presidency amid disputed election results rejected by opposition
    International

    Maduro retains Venezuelan presidency amid disputed election results rejected by opposition

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Maduro Retains Power as Opposition Rejects Controversial Results

    In a development that raises questions on transparency, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has been declared winner of the May 20 presidential election by the country's electoral authorities. However, the opposition has refused to acknowledge the outcome, alleging vote rigging and other irregularities.

    The election was being closely watched amid an economic crisis and hyperinflation that has plunged Venezuela into chaos and shortages of basic essentials like food and medicine. Over five million Venezuelans have fled the country in recent years due to the turmoil. Maduro, who took power in 2013 following the death of Hugo Chavez, was seeking another six-year term.

    Most Latin American nations and western powers had warned even before the vote that they would not recognize the results, claiming the election was not free or fair. The opposition coalition had called on Venezuelans to abstain from voting, arguing that the poll was a sham meant to consolidate Maduro's grip on power. Despite turning out in low numbers at polling stations on election day, they termed the outcome as “illegitimate”.

    Global election observers were not invited by Maduro's government to certify the fairness of the process and polling. The US, European Union and several Latin American countries have signalled they may impose sanctions on Venezuela after the polls. The developments threaten to further isolate Caracas from the community as the country's economic and political situation continues to deteriorate under Maduro.

    Previous article
    Bridge collapse incidents: Supreme Court seeks responses from Bihar Government, NHAI on PIL
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Israel-Iran spat intensifies after Golan Heights attack leaves Israeli soldiers hurt

    Northlines Northlines -
    Iran issues strong response after Israel vows retaliation After an...

    Viral Astrologer Correctly Predicted Biden Exit, Now Eyes Next US President

    Northlines Northlines -
    Viral Online Astrologer Makes Correct Prediction, Sparks Debate on...

    Politician Calls for Urgent Federal Response on Interstate Travel for Abortion Access

    Northlines Northlines -
    Politician Calls for Action on Interstate Travel Over Abortion...

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Spend Summer Pursuing Separate Schedules Before Reuniting

    Northlines Northlines -
    As summer approaches, speculation is rising around the plans...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bridge collapse incidents: Supreme Court seeks responses from Bihar Government, NHAI...

    Javed Akhtar’s X account ‘hacked’, lyricist says they are in process...

    CBI files chargesheet against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in excise police...