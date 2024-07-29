Maduro retains Venezuelan presidency amid disputed election results rejected by opposition

Maduro Retains Power as Opposition Rejects Controversial Results

In a development that raises questions on transparency, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has been declared winner of the May 20 presidential election by the country's electoral authorities. However, the opposition has refused to acknowledge the outcome, alleging vote rigging and other irregularities.

The election was being closely watched amid an economic crisis and hyperinflation that has plunged Venezuela into chaos and shortages of basic essentials like food and medicine. Over five million Venezuelans have fled the country in recent years due to the turmoil. Maduro, who took power in 2013 following the death of Hugo Chavez, was seeking another six-year term.

Most Latin American nations and western powers had warned even before the vote that they would not recognize the results, claiming the election was not free or fair. The opposition coalition had called on Venezuelans to abstain from voting, arguing that the poll was a sham meant to consolidate Maduro's grip on power. Despite turning out in low numbers at polling stations on election day, they termed the outcome as “illegitimate”.

Global election observers were not invited by Maduro's government to certify the fairness of the process and polling. The US, European Union and several Latin American countries have signalled they may impose sanctions on Venezuela after the polls. The developments threaten to further isolate Caracas from the international community as the country's economic and political situation continues to deteriorate under Maduro.