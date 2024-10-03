back to top
    Lt Gen Ghai Underlines Maintaining Peace in Kashmir as Top Security Concern

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Oct 3: General officer Commanding (GoC) of army's Srinagar based 15 Corps Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai Thursday said that security situation in has shown a significant improvement over the past few years the biggest challenge for the security agencies is to keep the situation intact as it is today. He also said that militancy in Kashmir was in the last stage as only 80 militants were active at present.
    Addressing a press conference, the out-going GoC 15 Corps Lt Gen Ghai said that the situation is considerably good in the region. “Terrorism is being fuelled from across the border and that's very much clear,” he said.
    Lt Gen Ghai is heading for a new posting and he will be succeeded by Lt General Prashant Shrivastava on October 15.
    Replying to a query as to what was the biggest challenge in Kashmir, the army officer said that Kashmir has seen a good year so far like last year. “We need a few more good years to make peace a permanent feature here. I believe maintaining this peaceful atmosphere is the biggest challenge for the security forces,” the GoC 15 Corps said.
    Lt Gen Ghai said that there hasn't been any active recruitment of militants this year. “The numbers were down to a dozen last year and this year it is next to nil,” the GoC said.
    He said as far the terrorist-initiated incidents in Kashmir, they are between far and few. “Some incidents were reported where soft targets were made by even an untrained person using a pistol,” the army officer said.
    On the total number of active militants at present, the GoC said: “There are only 80 militants active in the region at present which is less than previous years,” he said.
    To a query whether any troop cut was possible at this juncture, the GoC said: “We are in a consolidation phase and no dilution of counter insurgency and counter terrorism grid is recommended. Both the grids need to be maintained. I definitely won't advocate any dilution to these grids at this stage,” the GoC said.
    Earlier, in his opening remarks, the GoC said that during the past a year-and-a-half, numerous attempts counter infiltration steps were taken while simultaneously prosecuting a very robust and successful counter terrorist campaign within Kashmir. “While doing this, we have been very conscious of our responsibility and nation building. So we have maintained our connection with the Awam (people of Kashmir,” the army officer said.
    He said that region is seeing a new beginning as numerous significant events are taking place besides development. “This is because of the efforts put in by (Chinar corps) 15 Corps, police, CAPF, police and numerous other security agencies,” the GoC said.

    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

