LS Poll Results: Assembly Segment-wise report card shows NC’s dominance

NC dominate in 35 Seats, PDP leads on just 5 seats; Sheikh Rashid on 14, Sajad Lone in Handwara only; Bukhari's & Azad's parties lag behind on all seats

Ali Asad

Srinagar, Jun 05: Following the election results of three Parliamentary constituencies stretching from the Kashmir valley to Poonch-Rajouri in Jammu region, the assembly segment-wise numbers are springing surprises and also giving a whopping advantage to the National Conference, which has secured a lead in 34 assembly seats out of the 54 constituencies. However, the National Conference won two and an Independent won one seat in the final results.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has managed a lead in only five seats, while winning Independent candidate Sheikh Abdul Rashid has secured a lead in 14 assembly constituencies.

As the news agency—KNO has analyzed the data of all three parliamentary constituencies of Kashmir – Baramulla, Srinagar, and Anantnag-Rajouri, each consisting of 18 assembly segments, the numbers are not favorable for the new political outfits, including Altaf Bukhari-led Apni Party and Ghulam Nabi Azad-led Democratic Progressive Azad Party-DPAP. Even Sajad Gani Lone, who claims North Kashmir as his bastion, has only secured a lead in a single seat, Handwara. Apart from that, even with the support of Bukhari-led Apni Party, he is losing in all other 17 assembly segments.

Assembly-wise leads from Baramulla LS Seat: Sheikh Abdul Rashid alias Engineer Rashid secured good lead in 14 of 18 assembly segments that caused the defeat of NC's Omar Abdullah. According to the details, from North Kashmir, the National Conference is winning in three assembly segments: Budgam, where it received 30,259 votes, while Sheikh Rashid received 24,604 votes. Also, in Gurez, where Omar Abdullah received 3,977 votes his rival Rashid received 2,231 votes. From Pattan, which is considered a bastion of Sajad Lone's close confidant and Shia leader Imran Raza Ansari, Omar Abdullah managed to secure a lead with 21,533 votes. Sajad's PC received 17,124 votes, followed by Rashid who received 17,112 votes. As for Sajad Gani Lone, he has managed to secure a lead in a single seat of Handwara with 26,275 votes, followed by Rashid who managed to secure 19,336 votes from that assembly segment.

Assembly-wise leads from Srinagar LS Seat: From the Srinagar Parliamentary seat, NC is leading in 16 assembly constituencies, followed by PDP with leads in two assembly segments. PDP is winning from the Rajpora assembly constituency with 16,615 votes and also from Shopian with 21,040 votes. More shocking is to find Syed Altaf Bukhari's own constituency, Chanapora, where NC's Aga Ruhullah Mehdi has received 11,951 votes, while Bukhari's own party has a mere 3,101 votes.

Assembly-wise leads from Anantnag-Rajouri LS Seat: From the Anantnag-Rajouri Parliamentary seat, the National Conference has a lead in 15 out of 18 assembly segments, while the PDP, which considers South Kashmir as its bastion, has managed only three seats in Anantnag, Anantnag West and Bijbehara assembly segments. Of 15 Assembly segments, NC also managed its lead in seven assembly segments Nowshera, Rajouri, Budhal, Thannamandi, Surankote, Poonch, Poonch Haveli, Mendhar falling in District Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu province.

Overall, based on the numbers from the parliamentary poll results, if assembly elections were held today in Jammu Kashmir under the similar political situation in these three LS constituencies, NC would emerge as the single largest party with 34 seats, followed by Sheikh Rashid's Awami Ittehad party with 14 seats. PDP and PC would lag behind with five and one seat, respectively. (KNO with NL Inputs)