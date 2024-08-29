back to top
    LS Estimates panel to review passenger safety on railways
    India

    LS Estimates panel to review passenger safety on railways

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    agencies

    New Delhi: A panel has selected passenger safety on railways and policies and programmes for population stabilisation as subjects for deliberations during its tenure. The Lok Sabha's Committee on Estimates, chaired by Sanjay Jaiswal, at a meeting on August 23 also decided to examine security of population, hydro-projects in hilly regions, performance of DRDO, impact of climate change and air pollution on ecosystem and performance of BSNL with focus on 4G and 5G services. The committee has also decided to examine the performance of National Policy on Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, review the BharatNet Scheme and Broadband, review of the performance of Food Safety and Standards Authority of (FSSAI), and review the functioning of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

    It will also examine the resurgence of manufacturing in toys and games sector, implementation of national pharma policy, utilisation of funds raised through disinvestment of central public sector enterprises and review plans and programmes for aspirational districts. The Estimates Committee, comprising 30 members of Lok Sabha, is tasked with suggesting alternative policies to bring about efficiency and in administration, examine whether the money is well laid out within the limits of the policy implied in the estimates, and recommend the form in which estimates are to be presented to Parliament.

    India’s 2nd nuclear-powered missile submarine commissioned in presence of Rajnath
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

