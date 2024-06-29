Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourn amid Oppn uproar over NEET

NEW DELHI, June 28: The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha sessions were adjourned amid uproar from opposition parties demanding a discussion on alleged irregularities in the NEET medical entrance exam.

The proceedings of the Lok Sabha were adjourned for the day on Friday as the opposition demanded a discussion on the alleged irregularities in the conduct of the medical entrance exam NEET.

When the House reassembled at 12 noon, opposition members continued with their demand for a discussion on matters related to the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

Speaker Om Birla and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju told opposition members that they can discuss the matter during the course of the Motion of Thanks on the President's address.

Birla said there are certain norms of Parliament that have to be followed and committees have to be formed to which Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said students are not aware of it. They are only demanding justice.

As members from the Congress, TMC and DMK parties stormed the Well, Rijiju said it is for the first time that the opposition is seen demanding a discussion on an issue before the House takes up the Motion of Thanks on the President's address.

“I assure the opposition we will answer any issue that you raise during the Motion of Thanks discussion,” Rijiju said.

“There is a difference between protest on the road and protest inside the House… You (Opposition) don't want House to run? You don't want to discuss NEET during Motion of Thanks discussion?” Birla said.

As the House continued to see uproar, Birla adjourned the proceedings till Monday.

Similarly, the Rajya Sabha witnessed repeated adjournments on Friday following an uproar by opposition parties demanding immediate discussion on the alleged irregularities in NEET as the House took up the Motion of Thanks to the President's address.

When the Rajya Sabha reassembled at 2:30 pm after the third adjournment, DMK member Tiruchi Siva informed the House that Congress MP Phulo Devi Netam, who had fainted earlier, had blood pressure.

In response, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said, “I have taken all steps, suspended the working of the House. All arrangements were made and that was the most that could be done. Everything is being taken care of.”

However, the opposition was apparently not satisfied and started sloganeering. Soon after, they staged a walkout and were also joined by members of the Biju Janta Dal (BJD).

Dhankhar again expressed anguish over the situation prevailing in the House. He said it was “unbelievable” that Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge entered the Well of the House to protest.