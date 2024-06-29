back to top
Rain, thundershowers likely in J&K

Jammu Tawi, June 28: Weatherman has forecast the possibility rain and thundershower towards late night and early morning in  Jammu and till June 30.

A meteorological department said that while there is likelihood of light to moderate rain and thundershower at many places of  Jammu Division towards late night and early morning, light rain is expected at few places of Kashmir Division.

Regarding the forecast from July 1-5, he said, there is likelihood of gradual rise in rainfall intensity from July 2 onwards with possibility of intermittent light to moderate rainfall at many places. Heavy showers at a few places for a brief period can't be ruled out during the period, he said.

“Few places may experience moderate thunderstorm/lightning,” he said, adding, “There is possibility of landslides and mudslides at few vulnerable places.”

Regarding the temperature, he said, Jammu has recorded a temperature of 38° C  and a minimum temperature of 28°C.

Samba has recorded a temperature of 37° C and a minimum temperature of 28° C. Kathua has recorded a temperature of 38° C  and a minimum temperature of 28° C.

Reasi has recorded a temperature of 37° C  and a minimum temperature of 27° C.

Rajouri has recorded a temperature of 30° C  and a minimum temperature of 24° C. Poonch has recorded a temperature of 28° C and a minimum temperature of 24° C.

Srinagar recorded a low of 19.6°C against 18.3°C on the previous night and it was 2.5°C above normal for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year.

Pahalgam recorded a low of 11.4°C against 9.7°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 0.5°C for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 17.8°C against 16.9°C and it was 2.6°C below normal, the official said.

Kupwara town recorded a low of 15.8°C, same as on the previous night and it was above normal by 0.5°C for the place, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a minimum of 14.2°C against 12.5°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 0.6°C for the famous skiing resort in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

Jammu, he said, recorded a low of 27.7°C and it was above normal by 1.4°C for the winter capital of J&K. Banihal recorded a low of 19.8°C, Batote 19.5°C and Bhaderwah 17.4°C, he said.

