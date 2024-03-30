Search
Jammu KashmirLok Sabha Polls | Security Forces Conduct Flag Marches Across Kashmir Valley
Jammu KashmirKashmirLatest News

Lok Sabha Polls | Security Forces Conduct Flag Marches Across Kashmir Valley

By: Northlines

Date:

SRINAGAR, Mar 30:  The security forces conducted flag marches across the Valley on Saturday to instill a sense of security and confidence among the voters ahead of the , officials said.
  The officials said the flag marches were conducted by the district police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) across the valley.

The flag marches were conducted in view of the upcoming parliamentary elections, they said.
The officials said the flag marches are a part of area domination exercise to instill a sense of security and harmony in the society and to ensure free, fair and fearless elections.
The senior officers of the police and CAPFs, and jawans took part in the flag marches, they said.
There are three Lok Sabha seats in Kashmir — Anantnag-Rajouri, Srinagar and Baramulla.
While Anantnag-Rajouri goes to polls in the third phase on May 7, polling in Srinagar would be held in phase four on May 13 and Baramulla in phase five on May 20. (Agencies)

Previous article
Rajnath Singh To Head BJP’s Manifesto Committee For Lok Sabha Polls
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Rajnath Singh To Head BJP’s Manifesto Committee For Lok Sabha Polls

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, Mar 30: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will...

PM Modi Freed J&K From Clutches Of Article 370, Terrorism And Separatism: Anurag Thakur

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu, Mar 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi freed Jammu...

Police Review Security Plan For Udhampur Lok Sabha Constituency In J&K

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, Mar 30: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on...

Party Will Decide On Whether He Has To Contest Lok Sabha Election In J&K : Omar Abdullah

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, Mar 30: National Conference Vice-President Omar Abdullah on...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Rajnath Singh To Head BJP’s Manifesto Committee For Lok Sabha Polls

PM Modi Freed J&K From Clutches Of Article 370, Terrorism And...

Police Review Security Plan For Udhampur Lok Sabha Constituency In J&K