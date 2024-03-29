Search
Lok Sabha Polls: More than 79,000 violations reported so far through C-Vigil App, says EC

New Delhi, Mar 29: The Election Commission (EC) on Friday said its C-Vigil mobile application has become an effective tool in the hands of people for flagging poll code violations and since the announcement of the Lok Sabha election, more than 79,000 complaints have been received.

More than 99 per cent of the complaints have been resolved and close to 89 per cent of those were resolved within 100 minutes, the poll panel said.

More than 58,500 complaints (73 per cent of the total number of complaints) received were against illegal hoardings and banners, the EC said, adding that over 1,400 complaints received pertained to money, gifts and liquor distribution.

Close to 3 per cent of the complaints (2,454) were related to defacement of property.

Of the 535 complaints received for display of firearms and intimidation, 529 have been resolved, the poll panel said.

A total of 1,000 complaints were for campaigning beyond the prohibited period, including those related to the use of speakers beyond the permitted time.

The EC pointed out that at the press conference to announce the Lok Sabha poll schedule, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar had urged citizens to be vigilant and use the app to report Model Code of Conduct violations and distribution of any kind of inducements among voters.

The seven-phase polls were announced on March 16 and voting will take place between April 19 and June 1.

 

