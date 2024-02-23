Lok Sabha Polls Delhi: AAP looks at 4 seats, Congressto contest in 3

Talks between the AAP and the Congress over seat sharing in Delhi for the Lok Sabha polls have come to final stages and the two sides are likely to announce their tie-up soon. The AAP is likely to fight on 4 seats whereas the Congress may get 3 seats in Delhi. Both sides have amicably agreed on the seats to be contested by each party. The AAP will field candidates from the South Delhi, West Delhi, North West Delhi and New Delhi seats, while the Congress will contest from the Chandni Chowk, East Delhi and North East Delhi constituencies. According to sources, the AAP will contest on one seat in Haryana, and whereas two seats in Gujarat and will give support to the Congress on the rest of the seats in these states. AAP will also support the Congress in Chandigarh and Goa in the parliamentary elections. (IPA Service)