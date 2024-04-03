Search
Latest NewsLok Sabha Elections 2024 | Boxer Vijender Singh Joins BJP
Latest NewsLead News

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Boxer Vijender Singh Joins BJP

By: Northlines

Date:

NEW DELHI, Apr 3: Vijender Singh, 's first Olympic medallist in boxing who took a plunge in in April 2019 by joining the Congress, switched to the BJP on April 3.
Boxer Shri Vijender Singh joins the BJP at party headquarters in New Delhi.

Mr. Singh fought the 2019 Lok Sabha election unsuccessfully from the South Delhi constituency on a Congress ticket. His name was doing the rounds for the last few days as the party's nominee from Mathura, from where actor and incumbent MP Hema Malini has been fielded again by the BJP.
He comes from the Jat community, which has political influence in a large number of seats in , the State he comes from, western Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. (Agencies)

Previous article
PDP and NC to contest separately in Kashmir for first time, trading blame over seat sharing disagreement
Next article
At SCO Meet, Doval Flags Concerns Over Cross-Border Terrorism; Mentions LeT, JeM
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

At SCO Meet, Doval Flags Concerns Over Cross-Border Terrorism; Mentions LeT, JeM

Northlines Northlines -
Astana (Kazakhstan), Apr 3: Perpetrators of terrorism should be...

PDP and NC to contest separately in Kashmir for first time, trading blame over seat sharing disagreement

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, Apr 3: Jammu and Kashmir's two key opposition...

At Wreath Laying Ceremony For Slain Officer, DGP Swain Pledges To Wipe Out Crime

Northlines Northlines -
SAMBA/JAMMU, Apr 3: Jammu and Kashmir Director General of...

Home Ministry Cancels FCRA Registration Of Five NGOs For ‘Violation’ Of Laws

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, Apr 3: The Union Home Ministry has...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

At SCO Meet, Doval Flags Concerns Over Cross-Border Terrorism; Mentions LeT,...

PDP and NC to contest separately in Kashmir for first time,...

Understanding the Hidden Internal Struggles of C-PTSD Through its Subtle Signs...