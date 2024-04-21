back to top
Lok Sabha election 2024: Repoll ordered at 11 Manipur booths after ‘rigging’

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi: Following reports of widespread violence in various parts of Manipur during polling for the first phase of the on April 19, the Election Commission today ordered repolling in 11 polling stations in the Inner Manipur parliamentary constituency on April 22.

The affected polling stations are Moirangkampu Sajeb and Thongam Leikai in Khurai constituency, four in Kshetrigao and one in Thongju in Imphal East district and three in Uripok and one in Konthoujam in Imphal West district, an official said.

Incidents of firing, intimidation, destruction of EVMs at some polling booths and allegations of booth capturing were reported from conflict-hit Manipur that recorded a turnout of 72 per cent in the two Lok Sabha constituencies — Inner Manipur and Outer Manipur — on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Congress had demanded repoll in 47 polling stations alleging that booths were captured and elections were rigged. Manipur Congress chief K Meghachandra said the party had lodged a complaint demanding repoll in 36 polling stations in Inner Manipur constituency and 11 in Outer Manipur. K Meghachandra said: “Armed miscreants have been threatening Congress candidate Angomcha Bimol Akoijam and party election agents for some days.”

Cong slams FM's remarks on return of bonds

The Congress has hit out at the BJP over Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's reported remarks that poll bonds will be brought back after consultations if voted back to power. “After looting Rs 4 lakh crore of public money, they now want to ‘continue the loot',” alleged Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh.

‘Watershed moment’: CJI Chandrachud hails new criminal laws
Confident Civil Servants Will Continue To Serve Fellow Citizens With Nation First Spirit: Prez
