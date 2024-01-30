Logo & Mascot for Khelo India Winter Games-2024 launched

Winter Games to be held from 2nd to 6th February in Ladakh, 705 athletes will participate

Hosting Athletes at Gulmarg Ski Resort pride for J&K

New Delhi/ Jammu Tawi/ Ladakh, January 30: Lieutenant Governor of J&K, Manoj Sinha and Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd) launched the Logo and Mascot for Khelo India Winter Games 2024, in separate two functions today.

At Jammu Tawi function, the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha congratulated the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India and extended his best wishes to the players, officials and members of organizing committees.

LG Sinha said, Khelo India Winter Games honors sporting excellence, courage and character on the breathtaking snow mountains and it is a great sporting spectacle for J&K UT.

He also observed that the Mascot for Winter Games, Snow Leopard, is the symbol of Himalaya's natural heritage and reflects the commitment of the government towards the protection and preservation of wildlife, he added.

The UT of J&K has emerged as a preferred destination for winter sports. The sporting fraternity, organizers and fans are eagerly waiting to host athletes from across the country, the Lt Governor observed.

It is pertinent to mention that in the 4th edition of Winter Games, snow skating, ice hockey and curling are shifted to UT of Ladakh while other sports events will be held at world famous Ski resort, Gulmarg.

Sujata Chaturvedi, Secretary Sports, Government of India; Sh Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor; Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Yasha Mudgul, Commissioner/Secretary, Tourism; Sarmad Hafeez, Secretary Youth Services & Sports J&K; officials and members of organizing committee attended the launch ceremony.

LG Mishra inaugurates ‘Sheen-e-She (Shan)'



Leh, Jan 30, 2024: The Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Brigadier (Dr) BD Mishra (Retd) inaugurated ‘Sheen-e-She (Shan)'- the mascot of the 4th Khelo India Winter Games-to be held in Ladakh from February 2 to 6, 2024, at the Lieutenant Governor's Secretariat. Similarly, the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, inaugurated the logo of the Khelo India Winter Games. Ladakh will be conducting two events, i.e. ice hockey and speed ice-skating.

Stating that the Khelo India Winter Games is being held in UT Ladakh for the first time, the LG called Ladakh the ideal place to host Winter Games due to its cold climate, altitude and other geographical conditions. LG assured to improve the facilities for the players and appreciated the sportspersons for their willingness, resilience and sport-mindedness. He also highlighted the importance of Shanti Stupa and the Turning Wheel of Dharma incorporated in the logo of the Khelo India Winter Games as it spreads the message of the importance of spreading the light of truth on humanity.

Highlighting the need to encourage participants/sportspersons by providing all possible assistance and sports equipment to them, LG hoped to achieve the goal through the collective effort of J&K Administration, Ladakh Administration and Govt of India.

Terming Winter Games synonymous with J&K, the Lieutenant Governor of J&K, Manoj Sinha, stated that Ladakh also has the potential to become synonymous with the Winter Games. He highlighted the rapid strides taken by sports in India over the years and the laurels brought by the sportspersons to the nation.

Secretary (Sports) for the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) of the Government of India (GOI), Smt Sujata Chaturvedi, informed that the 4th edition of the Khelo India Winter Games would be held from February 2 to 6 in two disciplines. She also informed that 705 athletes from across India will take part in the winter games which includes 344 athletes who will feature in ice hockey and speed ice skating events in Ladakh. She also highlighted the salient features of the Khelo India Winter Games logo and mascot, Sheen-e-She (Shan).

The Khelo India video and anthem were also played on the occasion.

The three venues for the Khelo India Winter Games 2024 would be the NDS Sports Stadium, Guphuks Pond and Ladakh Scout Regimental Centre (LSRC) rink.

Advisor to the LG, Dr Pawan Kotwal, Principal Secretary, Sanjiv Khirwar, ADGP Ladakh, Dr SD Singh Jamwal, Commissioner/Secretary, Smt Padma Angmo, Commissioner/Secretary, Kacho Mehboob Ali Khan, Commissioner/Secretary, Dr Vasanthakumar N, Secretary to LG, Ravinder Kumar, Joint Secretary, Sports, Moses Kunzang, JKAS and other officials were present during the launch ceremony.