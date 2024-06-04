back to top
Search
BusinessLogicLadder Scoops Up $2.5M to Power Enterprise Decarbonization: Startup on Mission to...
BusinessStartup News

LogicLadder Scoops Up $2.5M to Power Enterprise Decarbonization: Startup on Mission to Drive Sustainability

By: Northlines

Date:

In a move that bolsters its cleantech efforts, software firm LogicLadder has raked in $2.5 million to enhance its sustainability solutions. The new capital comes from investors Big Bang Capital and Rainmatter, and will allow the startup to deepen its environmental impact.

Founded over a decade ago, LogicLadder has long assisted enterprises in curbing their carbon footprints through data-driven tools. Its flagship offering, Sustainability Cloud, arms companies with insights to streamline processes while lessening energy consumption and emissions. With offices in key markets, the platform currently oversees activities for hundreds of large-scale clients worldwide.

According to company leadership, the fresh funds will facilitate geographic expansion as well as product development. A portion is allocated to strengthening LogicLadder's presence in emerging regions like South Asia and North America. improvements are likewise on the docket, ensuring solutions stay aligned with evolving compliance needs. Such initiatives are aimed at serving more customers seeking smarter, sustainable operations.

Investors voiced enthusiasm for the startup's mission and capabilities. As decarbonization efforts mount globally, independent platforms are a valued resource for businesses harnessing clean solutions. LogicLadder's approach enables organizations to effectively measure, monitor and manage their environmental performance. With supportive backers now on board, it is well-positioned to scale support for enterprises on their green journeys.

Previous article
Lok Sabha Elections | NDA Crosses Majority Mark As Per EC trends; INDIA Bloc Above 200
Next article
Rs 26 lakh crore investor wealth erased after Sensex tanks 3,690 points
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Rs 26 lakh crore investor wealth erased after Sensex tanks 3,690 points

Northlines Northlines -
Mumbai, Jun 4: Indian equity indices saw a steep...

IndiGo to host prestigious IATA annual meeting in Delhi for the first time in over 40 years

Northlines Northlines -
IndiGo airline will play host to leaders from the...

Investors Remain Hopeful as Exit Polls Predict Continuity in Government

Northlines Northlines -
The stock market showed signs of stability in anticipation...

Craigslist Job Leads to Unicorn-Venture Riches: Wesley Chan’s Humble Start as a Lab Beaker Washer

Northlines Northlines -
Only a few years ago, Wesley Chan was scrubbing...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Iran’s Impromptu Presidential Election: Everything You Need to Know

Who’s the anonymous benefactor who chose an Israeli university over Columbia...

Was sure you would win: Priyanka Gandhi to Congress’s Amethi pick...