back to top
Search
    IndiaLK Advani discharged from hospital
    India

    LK Advani discharged from hospital

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    NEW DELHI: BJP veteran and former deputy prime minister Lal Krishna Advani was discharged from the Apollo Hospital here on Thursday evening, sources said.

    The 96-year-old was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday, days after being discharged from the All Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) following a night-long stay there.

    Advani was discharged from the Apollo Hospital around 5 pm, the sources said.

    The sources had said his condition remained stable after being admitted to the hospital on Wednesday night.

    Advani was brought to the facility around 9 pm on Wednesday. He was accompanied by his daughter Pratibha Advani.

     

    Previous article
    myITreturnlaunches India’s first-of-its-kind Mobile App
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Paris Olympics 2024 | Neeraj Chopra To Lead 28-Member Squad

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI, July 4: Defending champion Neeraj Chopra will...

    India Calls For Action Against Terrorism, Climate Change at SCO Summit, Jaishankar Delivers PM Modi’s Message in Kazakhstan

    Northlines Northlines -
    Astana, Jul 4: Climate change is a prominent concern...

    ‘Isolate, Expose Countries Harbouring Terrorists’: PM Modi At Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit

    Northlines Northlines -
    Astana , Jul 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

    They’re home India’s T20 world champs arrive in Delhi to fan frenzy meet PM over breakfast

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Jul 4: Exuberant fans lined up to...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    myITreturnlaunches India’s first-of-its-kind Mobile App

    BMW Group India launches its Monsoon Service Campaign

    Electric Mobility Leader EKA welcomes Rohit Srivastava as Chief Growth Officer