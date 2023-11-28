Light rain, snow at isolated places during next 24 hours in J&K

Srinagar, Nov 27: Amid continued cold weather conditions, the Meteorological Centre Srinagar forecasts isolated very light rain or snow over Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

The weather currently is generally cloudy at most places, and there is a possibility of light rain or snow at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

The MeT office said the weather will remain generally cloudy with forecasts of light to moderate rain or snow at fairly widespread places, with the possibility of thunderstorms and lightning at a few places during November 29 and 30 in Jammu and Kashmir.

The weather would generally remain partly to generally cloudy from December 1 to 6, it said.

A significant improvement in minimum temperature was observed over many stations of Kashmir Division due to cloudiness today, while the day temperature witnessed a slight dip also.

Shallow to moderate fog is likely to continue till November 28 over many places in the Kashmir division, the MeT office said.

Fog engulfed isolated parts of the Kashmir valley, including Dal Lake in Srinagar, disrupting normal activities.

Srinagar recorded a low of 3.5°C on Monday against 0.0°C the previous night, and it was 4.4°C above normal for the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir during this period of the season.

The maximum temperature in Srinagar witnessed a slight fall and was recorded at 11.9°C on the previous day, against 14.5°C recorded the day before, and it was 1.9°C below normal for the summer capital during this period of the season.

Pahalgam had a low of 1.5°C against the -1.8°C recorded a day ago, and it was 4.9°C above normal for the tourist hot spot of south Kashmir.

Qazigund, on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway, recorded a minimum of 2.6°C today against the 0.6 °C recorded the previous night, and Kokerng settled at 2.8°C against 1.5°C recorded the previous day.

Kupwara had a low of 1.8°C on Monday against the -0.7°C recorded a day ago, and it was 2.9°C above normal for the frontier north Kashmir district.

Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded a low of -1.2°C on Monday against the 0.5°C recorded on Sunday, and it was 1.9°C above normal for the famous ski resort of north Kashmir, the MeT office said.