    LG's Mulaqaat: Sinha directs officials to address grievances on fast track basis
    Jammu Kashmir

    LG’s Mulaqaat: Sinha directs officials to address grievances on fast track basis

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    SRINAGAR, July 31: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today interacted with citizens and attended to their issues, during “LG's Mulaqaat”- Live Public Grievance Hearing programme, at the Civil Secretariat.

    During the interaction, the Lt Governor took appraisal of the action taken by the Administrative Secretaries, Deputy Commissioners and concerned officials on the grievances received from the citizens
    The Lt Governor directed the Officials to expedite the pending resolution of grievances on fast-track basis and to ensure that the system is accountable and responsive to people's needs.
    Reiterating the commitment of J&K Administration to improve the grievance redressal mechanism, the Lt Governor said the initiatives like J&K SAMADHAN Portal and App which were launched recently are aimed at providing an easy way to lodge the grievance and its efficient and speedy redressal.
    “We have also imparted greater transparency to the public service delivery process. Our aim is to empower citizens with special attention to the needs of the marginalised section of the society,” he said.
    In today's “LG's Mulaqaat”, several grievances of the complainants were redressed on the spot by the Lt Governor.
    Abdul Rashid Sheikh, on behalf of residents of Bamloora village of Ganderbal, expressed gratitude to the Lt Governor for providing resolution to the grievance regarding irrigation water facility to their village.
    Ulfat Bi from Poonch District who had applied for construction of house under PMAY scheme also thanked the Lt Governor led UT Administration for addressing her long pending grievance.
    On the grievance of Sh Ubaid Fayaz Najar of Bandipora District pertaining to the issuance of OBC certificate, the Lt Governor instructed the concerned Department to take appropriate measures and facilitate the eligible beneficiaries in hassle-free manner.
    Responding to the complaint of Sh Rakesh Kumar from Samba, the Lt Governor directed the functionaries to review the functioning of oxygen plant installed at District hospital Samba as well as other Government health Institutions to ensure they are operating smoothly.
    On the sidelines of the LG's Mulqaat, the Lt Governor also reviewed the implementation of the directions passed with regard to the preparations for Independence Day Celebration.
    Mohammad Aijaz, Secretary, Public Grievances Department conducted the proceedings of the LG Mulaqaat.
    Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Administrative Secretaries; Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, SSPs, HoDs and other senior officers were present during the interaction, in person and through virtual mode.

    UPSC cancels candidature of Puja Khedkar from IAS, debars her from all future selections
    Centre Sent Multiple Warnings To Kerala Since July 23, Says Amit Shah On Wayanad Landslide
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

