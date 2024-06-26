back to top
Search
Jammu KashmirLG Sinha's Surprise Visit Thrills Amarnath Yatra Pilgrims at Chandanwari
Jammu KashmirKashmirLatest News

LG Sinha’s Surprise Visit Thrills Amarnath Yatra Pilgrims at Chandanwari

By: Northlines

Date:

ANANTNAG, June 26: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today visited Chandanwari Base camp and inspected the arrangements made for the pilgrims of holy Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

The Lt Governor interacted with the officers and service providers and took stock of the security arrangements and facilities including food & lodging, healthcare, connectivity, sanitation, power & water supply and other amenities at the camp and enroute.
The Lt Governor is closely monitoring the yatra arrangements and taking first-hand appraisal of the preparedness of the Administration, Shrine Board, Police & Security forces and various stakeholders ahead of the annual yatra of Shri Amarnath Ji.
The Lt Governor was accompanied by Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, CEO, Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board; Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner ; Syeed Fakhrudin Hamid, Deputy Commissioner Anantnag and other senior officers of District Administration, SASB, Police and Security Forces.

Previous article
Token Distribution Begins for Amarnath Pilgrims in Jammu
Next article
Director Shares Juicy Behind-the-Scenes Scoop on Celeb-Favorite J&K Locations
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

GMDC and GUVNL partners in Energy Security for a Vibrant Gujarat

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi: Gaining inspiration from the shared vision of...

SANY Indiapartners with UBI to provide financial solutions to its customers

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi: SANY India, a leading manufacturer of construction...

Director Shares Juicy Behind-the-Scenes Scoop on Celeb-Favorite J&K Locations

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Development Conclave SRINAGAR, June 26:...

Token Distribution Begins for Amarnath Pilgrims in Jammu

Northlines Northlines -
SRINAGAR, June 26: The token distribution for offline registration...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

INDIA bloc did not seek division of votes in Speaker’s election...

The author writes on agriculture and social issues; can be reached...

DRUG ABUSE: A NATIONAL PAIN