LG Sinha pays tributes to Kargil War Martyrs

Srinagar, Jul 26: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday paid tributes to the martyrs of the 1999 Kargil war.

“On the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, I pay my humble tributes to brave armed forces personnel, who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the motherland during India's victory in ‘Operation Vijay',” Sinha posted on X.

On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of “Operation Vijay”, declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.

The day is observed as ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas' to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan in the war.