    LG Sinha pays tributes to Kargil War Martyrs

    Srinagar, Jul 26: Jammu and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday paid tributes to the martyrs of the 1999 war.

    “On the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, I pay my humble tributes to brave armed forces personnel, who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the motherland during 's victory in ‘Operation Vijay',” Sinha posted on X.

    On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of “Operation Vijay”, declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle on the icy heights of Kargil in .

    The day is observed as ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas' to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan in the war.

    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

