LG Sinha Lauds One District, One Product Initiative’s Economic Boost

Lt Governor inaugurates J&K Trade Show 2024 in Srinagar

SRINAGAR, June 21: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today inaugurated J&K Trade Show 2024 at Kashmir Heritage Government Arts Emporium, Srinagar.

In his address, the Lt Governor welcomed the artisans, weavers, growers, and business entrepreneurs. He lauded the endeavour of Industries & Commerce department and J&K Trade & Promotion Organization (JKTPO) to promote the diverse sectors of handicrafts, handloom, agriculture and horticulture.

“J&K Trade Show reflects that the Union Territory of Jammu Kashmir has ushered in an era of opportunities. It also reiterates our commitment to create a vibrant business and trade ecosystem in the UT and provide a new identity to J&K's unique cultural and artistic heritage in the global market,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor highlighted the key initiatives of UT Administration, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to bring reforms in Agriculture, Handloom and Handicraft sectors.

“We are formulating and executing policies keeping in mind the region's rich culture, heritage, agricultural excellence to ensure sustainable growth and employment generation. I am happy to see One District, One Product is encouraging economic opportunities,” the Lt Governor said.

He said, under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the administration has been successful in promoting Brand Jammu Kashmir on the global platform.

Our mantra of ‘Reform, Perform and Transform' has brought a positive change in the lives of artisans, weavers, farmers, entrepreneurs and other stakeholders, the Lt Governor added.

Speaking on PM's recent visit to J&K, the Lt Governor said the Prime Minister leading the programmes like International Day of Yoga and ‘Empowering Youth, Transforming J&K' has given a new momentum to the growth journey of Jammu Kashmir.

Highlighting the growth opportunities in sectors like industries, handicraft, handloom, agriculture & allied sector, food processing and agro-based industry, the Lt Governor called upon the artisans, weavers, buyers, producers and entrepreneurs to contribute in realising the potential of Jammu Kashmir.

Earlier, the Lt Governor visited the stalls put up by the artisans, weavers, growers and entrepreneurs, from J&K and other regions, showcasing their products to the buyers from India and abroad.

Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Vidhi Kumar Birdi, IGP Kashmir; Vikramjit Singh, Commissioner Secretary, Industries & Commerce Department; Vijay Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Khalid Jahangir, Managing Director, JKTPO, senior officials, industry players, buyers, national and international exhibitors were also present on the occasion.