LG Sinha greets people on 77th Independence Day

Srinagar, Aug 14: Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha has extended his heartiest greetings and felicitations to the people on the occasion of 77th Independence Day.

In a message, the Lt Governor said, “My hearty Independence Day greetings to all the citizens. My humble tribute to all those freedom fighters, who made supreme sacrifices to secure freedom for us. I salute our JKP personnel, soldiers, Jawans of CAPFs who laid down their lives to protect the integrity and sovereignty of the nation. On this occasion, I recall the hard work and dedication of great personalities of the country, who are working tirelessly for the progress and prosperity of the people.

It is indeed Amrit Kaal of Jammu Kashmir and a new dawn of peace and prosperity for all the citizens. Our economy is witnessing rapid growth, infrastructure sector is on the move, peace and tranquillity is providing better quality of life and opportunities to the people and the Union Territory is on the march to become ‘Viksit J&K' by 2047. We have successfully ended decades' long inequality and have taken every possible step to eliminate terror ecosystem. Peace and happiness has now arrived in every household and together we have created a happy Jammu Kashmir and a brighter future for young generation.

I appeal to every one of you to re-dedicate yourself to build a Jammu Kashmir that will take us to new horizons of peace, progress and prosperity and let us march together to realize the golden future for all the citizens”.

Jai Hind.