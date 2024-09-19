back to top
    LG Sinha condoles demise of former IAS officer Mohammad Shafi Pandit

    SRINAGAR, Sept 19: The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has expressed grief over the demise of former IAS officer, Shri Mohammad Shafi Pandit.
    The text of the Lieutenant Governor’s message is as follows:
    “Saddened by the demise of Mohammad Shafi Pandit ji. He had an illustrious career as a bureaucrat and served with distinction.He will be remembered for his significant contributions to public service and civil society. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and admirers in this hour of grief”.

