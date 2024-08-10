LG Manoj Sinha Releases Book Titled “Common Property Resources And Sustainable Rural Livelihoods”

SRINAGAR, Aug 10: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today released a book titled “Common Property Resources and Sustainable Rural Livelihoods”, at Raj Bhawan.

The book is authored by Dr. Jai Prakash Verma, Regional Director, IGNOU Regional Centre Jammu and Prof. Vinod kumar Srivastava, Department of Economics and Rural Development, Dr. Rammanohar Lohia Avadh University, Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

The Lt Governor congratulated and extended his best wishes to the authors.

The book explores Common Property Resources' (CPRs) role in livelihood development in tribal villages of Uttar Pradesh, examining policy frameworks, socio-economic profiles and resource utilization patterns.

Prof. Bechan Lal, Vice Chancellor, Cluster University of Jammu; Prof.(Dr.) K.G. Suresh, Vice Chancellor, Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism & Communication, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh; Dr. Dilip Kumar, Regional Director, Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Jammu and Mahendra Tiwari, senior journalist were also present on the occasion.