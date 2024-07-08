back to top
Search
    Jammu KashmirLG Manoj Sinha Participates In ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ Campaign
    Jammu KashmirKashmirLatest News

    LG Manoj Sinha Participates In ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ Campaign

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    SRINAGAR, July 8: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today participated in ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' plantation drive, which was launched by Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.
    The Lt Governor planted a sapling of Golden Cypress at Raj Bhawan Srinagar as a part of the campaign. He urged the people to join the campaign and plant a tree as a mark of respect and honour for their own mother and dedicate themselves towards protecting and Mother Earth.
    Senior officials of Lt Governor's Secretariat also participated in the plantation drive and planted tree saplings in the Raj Bhawan premises.

    Previous article
    Transfers and Postings : J&K | SMC Joint Commr Transferred
    Next article
    J&K Govt Orders | H&UDD Assigns Addl Charge To Two Officers
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    J&K terrorist attack: Four soldiers killed, six injured in terrorist ambush in Kathua district

    Northlines Northlines -
    Kathua/Jammu, July 8: Terrorists ambushed an army truck in...

    Amarnath Yatra | 114.57 Tons Of Waste Collected Along Amarnath Yatra Route In Kashmir

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Jul 8: About 114.57 tons of waste was...

    Over 24,000 Pilgrims Visit Amarnath Cave Shrine, Total Crosses 2 Lakh

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, July 8: The number of pilgrims who paid...

    J&K Govt Order : Talit Mehmood Khan Appointed Liaison Officer For OBCs

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, July 8: The  Jammu and Kashmir Government today appointed Talit...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES
    India kills 2 Pakistan Army soldiers demolishes post in retaliatory fire along LoC

    J&K terrorist attack: Four soldiers killed, six injured in terrorist ambush...

    Amarnath Yatra | 114.57 Tons Of Waste Collected Along Amarnath Yatra...

    Over 24,000 Pilgrims Visit Amarnath Cave Shrine, Total Crosses 2 Lakh