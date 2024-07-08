LG Manoj Sinha Participates In ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ Campaign

SRINAGAR, July 8: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today participated in ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' plantation drive, which was launched by Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

The Lt Governor planted a sapling of Golden Cypress at Raj Bhawan Srinagar as a part of the campaign. He urged the people to join the campaign and plant a tree as a mark of respect and honour for their own mother and dedicate themselves towards protecting environment and Mother Earth.

Senior officials of Lt Governor's Secretariat also participated in the plantation drive and planted tree saplings in the Raj Bhawan premises.