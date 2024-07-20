back to top
    Jammu Kashmir
    Jammu Kashmir

    LG Manoj Sinha condoles the demise of Secretary JKAACL

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Srinagar, July 20: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has expressed his shock and grief over the sudden demise of Shri Bharat Singh Manhas, Secretary, J&K Academy of , & Languages.
    In a condolence message, the Lt Governor said, “Saddened by the untimely demise of Bharat Singh Manhas, Secretary, J&K Academy of Art, Culture & Languages. My thoughts are with his family and friends in this hour of grief. May his soul rest in peace”.

    Will adopt Kashmir model to wipe-out terrorism in Jammu: LG
    Youth Cong Protests Against Centre Over Granting More Powers To LG Ahead Of Assembly Polls
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

