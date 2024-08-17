back to top
    LG inaugurates, lays foundation stone of projects worth Rs 140 Crore in J&K

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Srinagar, Aug 16: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various developmental projects worth more than Rs 140 crore in and .

    Lt Governor E-inaugurated 40 works and schemes worth Rs 101.66 Crore of Jammu Municipal Corporation, Jammu Smart City Limited, Srinagar Municipal Corporation, Srinagar Smart City Limited, Directorate of Urban Local Bodies and J&K Lake Conservation and Management Authority, and laid stone of 6 projects worth Rs. 26.25 Crore of Directorate of Urban Local Bodies Kashmir, Jammu and Urban Local Bodies.

    The Lt Governor inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various developmental projects worth more than Rs 40 crore for District Budgam in Kashmir valley on Friday.

    The Lt Governor Inaugurated and dedicated the accommodation for PRI (Panchayat Raj Institutions) members worth Rs 6.41 crore at Sheikhpora to providing safe and secure accommodation to the PRIs.

    Panchayat Ghars at Pohru-A, Chattergam-B, Zoolwa, Panzan-B, Kechwari-C, Badipora, and Dreygam were inaugurated Friday will provide facilities for the Panchayat (the local self-government body) to conduct its meetings and to oversee the implementation of development projects at the village level.

    Besides Community Toilet Units at Charar-i-Sharief, a Receiving Station at Aripanthan for Rs. 6.34 crore will meet the long pending demand of the people of various areas of the district.

    The Lt Governor also inaugurated the Water Supply Schemes Khasipora Chowdribagh, Area Kremshore-Dreygam, Sub Division Khansahib and Sheer Check, Sub Division Charar-i-Sharief Area Pakherpora.

    Projects for which the foundation stone was laid by the Lt Governor at Budgam include: Community hall at Transit Accommodation Sheikhpora, the development of Sheikh-ul-Alam Hall as Centre of Skill Development & Training, and the Truss Girder Bridge at Takiyabal Kanigund

    The development of Sheikh-ul-Alam Hall as the center of Skill Development and Training will benefit the youth of the District in the field of skilling and training in various sectors.

    The Construction of a 3×35 mtr Truss Girder Bridge at Takiyabal Kanigund at the project cost of Rs.13.65 crore under RIDF XXIX will meet the long pending demand of people of Beerwah and Khag. It will also provide an alternative route to the newly developed tourist destination Toshamaidan as well.

