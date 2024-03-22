LG Electronics unveils LG MoodUPTM Refrigerator

Jammu Tawi: LG Electronics, India's leading Consumer Durable brand, introduced a unique product that not only mirrors your mood or personality but also inspires touch of luxury to your lifestyle and infusing vibrancy into your daily life. Launched in collaboration with India's one of leading fashion Designer duo, Gauri and Nainika, who unveiled their latest collection inspired by 1.7 Lakh color combinations of LG MoodUPTM Refrigerator at Lakme Fashion week. With cutting-edge technology and aesthetic allure, the LG MoodUPTM Refrigerator stands out as a symbol of personalized luxury. As individuals across India increasingly seek tailor-made solutions for their lives, the LG MoodUPTM Refrigerator takes customization to the next level.

In the annals of the electronic Category's history, LG has unveiled an unprecedented product that elevates technology and aesthetics to new heights. This innovative fridge features LED panels on its doors, allowing you to change colors based on your mood and sync music to create a customized ambiance in your home.

Commenting on the launch, Hwang Youngmin, Director Home Appliances & Air Conditioner- LG Electronics India said, “We're thrilled to unveil our latest creation, the MoodUPTM French Door Refrigerator, in collaboration with Gauri and Nainika at Lakme Fashion Week. This remarkable product perfectly embodies our shared vision – vibrant, bold, full of life, and optimistic – truly reflecting the essence of ‘Life's Good.' It represents LG's steadfast commitment to meeting the evolving needs of Indian consumers by seamlessly blending style with cutting-edge technology. With customizable features and advanced functionalities, the MoodUPTM Refrigerator redefines consumer experience, offering unparalleled convenience and performance.”

Adding to the same, Gauri and Nainika said, “We are thrilled to have collaborated with LG MoodUP™️ this fashion week! The collaboration extends beyond the vibrant colours inspired by their new concept refrigerator. The modern and sleek design of the refrigerator, with its timeless luxury and elegance, mirrors the ethos of the Gauri & Nainika Fall Winter 2024 collection. Just as the refrigerator seamlessly integrates innovation and sophistication, the garments effortlessly marry classic silhouettes with contemporary flair. The synergy between their aesthetics and the Gauri & Nainika fashion narrative underscores a shared commitment to merging design with timeless elegance”.

Taapsee Pannu, The Showstopper and Bollywood actress, expressed “Walking for Gauri and Nainika at Lakme Fashion Week was an exhilarating experience. I'm truly honored to be a part of the unveiling of the LG MoodUPTM refrigerator and to take center stage as the showstopper at Gauri and Nainika's spectacular showcase. It is amazing to see their latest collection inspired by 1.7 Lakh color combinations of LG MoodUPTM Refrigerator. Just as fashion seamlessly blends elegance with innovation, LG MoodUPTM refrigerator celebrates the fusion of style and technology.”