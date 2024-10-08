Let Us Continue To Strive Towards More Capable And Fully Self-Reliant Air Force: IAF Chief

Agencies

CHENNAI: Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh on Tuesday highlighted the need for the Indian Air Force (IAF) to realign itself to meet the present and future requirements as the global security environment is in a state of constant flux.

The ongoing conflicts have demonstrated the requirement to have a strong and capable Air Force. Therefore, there is a need for the IAF to be prepared to meet any contingency that challenges our national interest, he noted.

After reviewing the Parade at the Air Force Station in Tambaram near here on the occasion of 92nd IAF Day celebrations, he said, “adopting the latest technology along with innovative and out-of-the-box thinking will play a decisive role in today's multi-domain environment.”

Singh recalled that last year the Indian Air Force made a significant stride in strengthening operational capabilities, enhancing professionalism and adapting to ever-evolving challenging modern warfare.

Noting that Air Force Day was an occasion to honour the ‘courage' and ‘valour' of air warriors, past and present, and pay homage to those who made supreme sacrifice, Singh said, “While we rededicate ourselves to the service of the nation, we must also look back to introspect on the previous year, celebrate our achievements, recognise areas where we fell short, learn our lessons and realign ourselves to the present and future requirements.”

“The global security environment is in a state of constant flux. Ongoing conflicts have demonstrated the requirement to have a strong and capable air force. Therefore, there is a need for the Indian Air Force to be prepared to meet any contingency that challenges our national interest,” he said.

Referring to the theme of this year's Annual Day, ‘Bharatiya Vayu Sena: Saksham, Sashakt, Atmanirbhar (Potent, Powerful and Self-Reliant), he said, “it perfectly describes our aspirations.”

“Over the years, we have become more empowered with better technology and achieved new levels of operational exploitation of our systems and weapons.”

He pointed out that the past year was very eventful and the Air Force proved its mettle on various fronts.

In 2024, the IAF chief said, the Air Force expanded its participation in bilateral and multi-lateral exercises with Air Forces of friendly foreign countries. “We also conducted the largest multi-national exercise Tarang Shakti on the Indian soil after a gap of 61 years with participation from Air Forces of more than 30 nations,” he added.

The first phase of ‘Tarang Shakti' was held at Sulur in Tamil Nadu while the second phase was held in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, in August and September.

Dubbed as the ‘largest multilateral air exercise', Tarang Shakti showcased the country's defence prowess and provided a platform to participating forces to foster interoperability.

During the Tarang Shakti exercise, Singh said that the overall arrangements and conduct of the exercise earned ‘a lot of praise' and it is a testimony to ‘the competence and professionalism' of the air warriors.

“We have been always the first responder in any calls of humanitarian assistance and disaster relief both within India and abroad. In the last one year, the Indian Air Force has been called upon to provide flood relief in many locations while fighting forest fires in some other,” Singh said.

The Indian Air Force beyond the borders, also played an important role in relief and evacuation from many countries, he added.

“Rescue of Merchant ship MV Ruen in March this year, demonstrated our strategic reach and prowess,” he said.

Singh remarked that the welfare and well-being of IAF personnel and their families continue to be of ‘utmost importance'.

“The Indian Air Force remains fully committed to providing a conducive working environment for one and all,” he said.

The Air Chief Marshal, while speaking on the previous year's achievements, said “one of our primary objectives is to deliver weapons, on target, on time, every time and this capability was aptly showcased during the firepower demonstration exercise ‘Vayu Shakti' at Pokhran Range in February 2024.”

He congratulated the officers for an immaculate ceremonial parade on the occasion.

A breath-taking demonstration of air power and a spectacular static display of state-of-the-art equipment featuring ALH Mk-4, C-295 Transport aircraft, Akash Missile Defence System, HTT-40, and Rohini radar, marked the celebrations, graced by the Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan. The parade commenced with the marching-in of the President's Colours, symbolising pride, unity, strength and esprit-de-corps. The atmosphere became even more melodious through the performance of a Tri-Services Band, which filled the air with patriotic fervor. The Air Warrior Drill Team captivated the audience with their sharp and synchronised movements, leaving a lasting impression on all those present.

A captivating aerial display, with various jets including Tejas Light Combat Aircraft, Sukhoi-30 MKI and Pilatus performing daring low-level aerobatic manoeuvres was also key highlight of the celebration. The Suryakiran aerobatics team and Sarang helicopter team mesmerised the crowd with their thrilling performances.