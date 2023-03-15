LeT militant arrested

Sopore, Mar 14: Police claimed to have arrested an active militant of Lashkar-e-Toiba during a joint cordon and search operation in Sopore on Tuesday.

A senior police official told that a joint cordon and search operation was launched by security forces at Dangerpora area of Sopore based on inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

He said a militant tried to break the cordon but was apprehended by them.

The arrested militant was identified as Ovais Nazir Mir son of Nazir Ahmed Mir of GundBrath in Sopore. One 9mm Pistol, 08 (9mm) rounds, a pistol Magazine and a Chinese Grenade from his possession, he added.

Mir was a carpenter by profession before joining the militant ranks.

The official said that Ovais was planning target killings in and around Sopore and averted it by his arrest.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police station Sopore and further investigation has been taken up.