back to top
Search
IndiaLeh-bound SpiceJet plane suffers glitch; returns to Delhi
IndiaLatest NewsLead News

Leh-bound SpiceJet plane suffers glitch; returns to Delhi

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, May 26: A SpiceJet aircraft en route to suffered a glitch on Sunday morning and returned to the capital, according to a source.

The source told that the plane, carrying around 135 people, landed safely at the Delhi airport.

A full emergency was declared at the airport and the aircraft, operating the flight SG 123 that took off at around 1030 hours, landed safely at about 1100 hours. The plane returned due to engine vibrations, the source said.

The Boeing 737-7 aircraft returned to the national capital sometime after takeoff, as per data available on flight tracking website flightradar24.

Comments from SpiceJet are awaited

Previous article
Rajkot game zone fire: SIT holds meeting; DNA samples collected for identification of victims
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Rajkot game zone fire: SIT holds meeting; DNA samples collected for identification of victims

Northlines Northlines -
Rajkot, May 26: Members of the Special Investigation Team...

Kapil Dev, Kirti Azad join poll pitch

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, May 26: Kapil Dev and Kirti Azad,...

Punjab Police, BSF bust drug smuggling racket; arrest 7 members

Northlines Northlines -
Chandigarh, May 26: In a major breakthrough against trans-border...

Health secretary not responding, Delhi health minister orders inquiry into newborn deaths in East Delhi hospital

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, May 26: Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Rajkot game zone fire: SIT holds meeting; DNA samples collected for...

Kapil Dev, Kirti Azad join poll pitch

Punjab Police, BSF bust drug smuggling racket; arrest 7 members