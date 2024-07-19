back to top
    Legal Action Initiated after Imposter Posing as J&K DGP with Fake Number

    Srinagar, Jul 19 : and Police have initiated legal action following reports of an imposter falsely claiming to be R.R. Swain, DGP of the Union Territory, using the mobile number 8891979985.

    The J&K police urged the public and law enforcement officials to exercise caution and avoid any interactions with this individual pending further investigation.

    As per police statement “An imposter using mobile number 8891979985 is posing himself to be R.

    R.Swain DGP, J&K with an ulterior motive,” the police said, adding that legal action has been initiated.

    “In the meantime, it is urged that police officers, colleagues and particularly members of general public may avoid interactions with this fraudster,” it said.

