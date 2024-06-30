back to top
Lebron James becomes free agent fueling speculation of playing with son Bronny
Lebron James becomes free agent fueling speculation of playing with son Bronny

By: Northlines

In a major move that gives insight into his future plans, Los Angeles Lakers superstar Lebron James has declined the player option on the final year of his contract, becoming an unrestricted free agent. This decision from the 4-time NBA champion comes just days after his eldest son Bronny was drafted by the LA Lakers in the NBA mock draft, fueling speculation about their desire to play together professionally.

While James has spent the past four seasons with the Lakers, winning a championship in 2020, his opting out creates flexibility and allows him to negotiate a new deal that could see him finish his illustrious career playing alongside his son. Having recently turned 38, the move suggests James is considering signing a new long-term contract to remain in LA, however he could also explore other options if a more appealing situation presents itself.

His representatives at Klutch and the Lakers front office are expected to have initial discussions about constructing a new contract that works for both sides and keeps James in purple and gold beyond next season. How these negotiations proceed will offer key insights into whether his time defending the Lakers colors may be extended to provide the unique storyline of going up against Bronny when he becomes NBA eligible in a few years.

Himachal Pradesh issues heavy rainfall alert, IMD predicts very heavy rains over 3 days
Israeli Forces Advance Deeper into Gaza as Tensions Escalate with Palestinian Militants
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

