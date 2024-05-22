Leading AI Startup SAI Opens Hundreds of New Jobs in India Ahead of Major Expansion

One of India's leading artificial intelligence companies, SAI, has launched a large-scale recruitment drive to fill multiple roles as it plans to ramp up operations. The technology startup, known for its work in automation and machine learning, will hire across business, engineering and research departments.

Important Dates:

Start Date: 07th May 2024 at 05:00 PM

Last Date: 23rd May 2024 at 05:00 PM

Vacancy details:

Name of Post: High-Performance Director – 01 Post

– Age Limit: Max age limit is 60 years

– Salary: Rs. 1,45,000/- per month

How to Apply:

Interested and eligible candidates have to apply online through the link https://sportsauthorityofindia.nic.in/saijobs/.

Click on the link “Click here to Apply Online” below the relevant advertisement.

Register and then log in to fill in the application form.

Upload necessary documents.

Submit the form and print the final submitted application form for future use.

IMPORTANT LINKS:

Official Notification: DOWNLOAD PDF

Apply Online: APPLY LINK

Official Website: sportsauthorityofindia.gov.in