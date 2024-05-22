back to top
Search
IndiaLeading AI Startup SAI Opens Hundreds of New Jobs in India Ahead...
IndiaOnline SlotsJobs

Leading AI Startup SAI Opens Hundreds of New Jobs in India Ahead of Major Expansion

By: Northlines

Date:

 

One of 's leading artificial intelligence companies, SAI, has launched a large-scale recruitment drive to fill multiple roles as it plans to ramp up operations. The startup, known for its work in automation and machine learning, will hire across , engineering and research departments.

SAI is looking for qualified professionals to collaborate on developing new solutions using cutting-edge AI techniques. Open positions include software engineers, research scientists, product managers and more. Candidates with bachelor's or master's degrees in computer science, electronics, mathematics or related fields are encouraged to apply.

Relevant work experience of 2-5 years is preferred for some engineering roles. However, fresh graduates can also apply for entry-level and will be given thorough training. Compensation will be competitive and include annual bonuses and stock options based on performance.

Interested individuals have until tomorrow to apply online through SAI's career portal. The recruitment process involves screening resumes, coding tests or challenges, and multiple technical interviews. Shortlisted applicants will be informed within 4-6 weeks regarding next steps.

This recruitment drive aims to add over 100 team members by early 2024 as SAI expands domestic and global operations. The growing startup is working on impactful AI solutions across sectors like healthcare, education and sustainability. Joining now provides a chance to be part of developing technologies that could transform industries

Important Dates:
Start Date: 07th May 2024 at 05:00 PM
Last Date: 23rd May 2024 at 05:00 PM

Vacancy details:

Name of Post: High-Performance Director – 01 Post
– Age Limit: Max age limit is 60 years
– Salary: Rs. 1,45,000/- per month

How to Apply:

  • Interested and eligible candidates have to apply online through the link https://sportsauthorityofindia.nic.in/saijobs/.
  • Click on the link “Click here to Apply Online” below the relevant advertisement.
  • Register and then log in to fill in the application form.
  • Upload necessary documents.
  • Submit the form and print the final submitted application form for future use.

IMPORTANT LINKS:
Official Notification: DOWNLOAD PDF
Apply Online: APPLY LINK
Official Website: sportsauthorityofindia.gov.in

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Previous article
J&K Govt Assigns Additional Charge To Accounts Officers
Next article
What’s the maximum amount of mangoes you can consume daily without gaining weight or experiencing sugar spikes?
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

“On June 4, People Will Wake Them From Their Sleep”: PM Modi Takes Dig At Opposition At Rally In Basti

Northlines Northlines -
Basti (Uttar Pradesh), May 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi...

Army Doesn’t Want Agniveer Scheme, India Bloc Govt Will Throw It In Dustbin: Rahul

Northlines Northlines -
MAHENDRAGARH (Haryana), May 22: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said...

Kami Rita Sherpa summits Mt Everest for 30th time, breaks own previous record

Northlines Northlines -
Kathmandu, May 22: Nepal’s veteran summiteer Kami Rita Sherpa...

BJP suspends Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh for contesting Lok Sabha election as Independent candidate

Northlines Northlines -
Patna, May 22: The Bihar unit of the BJP...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Benefits of Sports Betting with Fairplay in India

Govt Extends Deadline For Submission Of Self-Assesment Report For Employees On...

“On June 4, People Will Wake Them From Their Sleep”: PM...