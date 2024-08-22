back to top
    Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi visits top Srinagar eatery for dinner

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Srinagar: Leader of Opposition in the Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday visited a famous eatery in the heart of the city here to have dinner and later had ice-cream at a popular parlour, a security official said.

    Gandhi, along with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and some other party leaders, left Hotel Lalit in the Gupkar area of the city, where they are staying, to dine at Hotel Ahdoos, one of the finest eateries in the city, famous for Kashmiri ‘Wazwan', the person said.
    The high-profile visit to the busy Residency Road area — the commercial hub of and 's summer capital — came as a surprise for everyone there.
    A huge security ring was thrown around the hotel, which overlooks the Jhelum river during the visit.
    After dining at the eatery, Gandhi and the other Congress leaders went to the nearby Pratap Park area, a few metres from the famous Clock Tower, and had ice-cream at a popular ice-cream parlour. (Agencies)

