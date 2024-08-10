Largest Kashmiri folk dance record made with 10,000 female participants

SRINAGAR, Aug 10: A group of 10,000 women from Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district created a record Saturday by performing the largest Kashmiri folk dance ever at a cultural festival, the Union Territory administration said.

The event, ‘Kashur Riwaaj' cultural festival, was organised by the Dagger Division of the Army's Chinar Corps in collaboration with Baramulla District Administration and Indrani Balan Foundation, in the lead up to 78th Independence Day celebration, a government spokesperson said.

The festival was held at Showkat Ali Indoor Stadium to showcase the vibrant traditions of Kashmir through traditional dances, music, calligraphy and cultural activities. The highlight of the event was the collective performance of the ‘Rouf' (a traditional Kashmiri dance) by women, which set a new world record, the person said.

“We have been rehearsing for almost a month. Now we feel all the effort was worth it. This is a great achievement and we are proud to be part of the world record,” the spokesperson quoted one of the participants as having said.

The District Administration, led by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Minga Sherpa, ensured the smooth execution of the event, where Corps Commander of the Chinar Corps, Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, was the chief guest.

The Indrani Balan Foundation (IBF), led by Punit and Janhavi Balan, supported the initiative, continuing their involvement in various development and cultural activities in Baramulla.

“This is a shining example of constructive engagement and cooperation between Civil-Military-Industry and the Youth,” an official of the IBF said.

This record-breaking event was adjudicated by the Universal Records Forum.

Universal Records Forum (URF) is an ISO 9001:2015 certified organisation, compliant to Guinness records standards.

The certification ensures that URF adheres to rigorous processes and standards in its operations, including record verification and adjudication, the spokesperson said.

The cultural fest served as a vibrant showcase of Kashmiri artistry and talent from renowned local artists.

Ishfaq Hamid Bhatt, a 13-year-old musical prodigy, showcased his exceptional skills on the Rubab, a string instrument. Awarded the prestigious Pradhan Mantri Bal Puraskar 2024, Master Ishfaq is renowned for his remarkable talent and dedication to preserving Kashmiri musical traditions.

Naseer Ahmed Mir, a celebrated Santoor player, also performed at the fest. Mir was awarded a gold medal by the President of India during the 2021 convocation at Kashmir University, in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the art of Santoor playing.

The success of ‘Kashur Riwaaj' has set a benchmark for future cultural engagements in the region, uniting the youth of Kashmir in a display of tradition and patriotism, the spokesperson added.