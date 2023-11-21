Land issues resolved for Jammu Airport expansion; AAI asked to start work

Jammu Tawi, Nov 21: Marking a significant breakthrough, all land issues pertaining to the expansion of Jammu Airport have been successfully resolved. Divisional Commissioner, Ramesh Kumar, chaired a meeting today, directing the Airport Authority Jammu to initiate the long-awaited project.

During the meeting, it was revealed that the majority of the required land has already been provided to the Airport Authority. Land with few structures of Animal Husbandry at Belicharna was pending. The Director of Animal Husbandry reported that the remaining structures on the pending land are now vacant, paving the way for the smooth execution of work.

To ensure a seamless execution of the prestigious project, the Divisional Commissioner instructed the Director of Animal Husbandry to formally hand over the remaining land to the Airport Authority.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Jammu Sachin Kumar Vaishya, Director Animal Husbandry Shubhra Sharma and Director Airport S K Garg and other concerned officers.

Earlier, the Divisional Commissioner chaired a meeting of Deputy Commissioners through video conferencing to review the stamp duty rates revision.

He directed Deputy Commissioners to hold meetings of District Level Committees and send proposals to Divisional level committees for finalization of revised stamp duty rates of immovable property.

VC JDA, DC Stamps, Director Agriculture, Chief Engineer Irrigation besides officers of Forest, Revenue and other concerned officers attended the meeting.