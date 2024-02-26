‘Lahore…another drama’:  Pakistan woman mobbed by crowd after they mistake Arabic writing on her dress for Quran verses

Chandigarh, Feb 26: A Pakistani woman was allegedly mobbed by a crowd after they mistake Arabic writings on her dress for Quran verses.



A viral video captured her in police custody after some individuals mistakenly interpreted as Quranic verses on her dress and gagged her.

She was seen sitting wearing the colourful dress featuring printed letters in a local restaurant with her hands shielding her face as she faced the taunting crowd.



Just then, a female police officer intervened. She urged the crowd to refrain from violence and then assisted the woman in leaving the premises safely.

Sharing the video of the incident on social media platform ‘X', the Punjab (Pakistan) Police wrote, “ASP Syeda Shehrbano Naqvi, the brave SDPO of Gulbarg Lahore, put her life in danger to rescue a woman from a violent crowd. For this heroic deed, the Punjab Police has recommended her name for the prestigious Quaid-e-Azam Police Medal (QPM), the highest gallantry award for law enforcement in Pakistan.”

In another video, the policewoman explained, “The woman had gone shopping along with her husband. She had worn a kurta that had some words written on it. When some people saw it they asked her to remove the kurta. There was confusion…”Subsequently, the woman issued an apology, expressing regret for any misunderstanding. “I bought the kurta for its design and didn't anticipate this misunderstanding. I had no intention of disrespecting the Quran, but I apologise for any offense caused.”

“Lahore… another drama. The woman was surrounded by people because there were names in Arabic on her wristbands, some are saying verses of Qur'an. Actually, it's not,” commented one.